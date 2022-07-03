Gov. Noem: States Should Have a Say on Controversial Issues

South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem on Sunday said the kicking of legislative debate on abortion law back to the states was justified, but that does not mean others will be coming.

In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Noem said in the wake of the United States Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, "every state will have different laws on the books."

"The decisions will be made by the legislators that are closest to the people," she said, asserting, "It's the way our Constitution intended."

"I think every governor, every state will make very different decisions on what their laws look like," she said. "Each issue will stand on its own. Each issue will be debated on its own."

A ban on same-sex marriage "will be a debate we'll continue to have" in her own state, Noem said.

"I trust the people. I trust the Constitution," she said.

Noem also said she is against extended Medicare under Obamacare, which will be on the November ballot in the state.

"What that does is make sure that Medicaid expansion would cover able-bodied single individuals that are able to work and it also would include about an $80 million cost to the state," she said, calling the price "incredible."

"The people of South Dakota economically are doing better, even though we're really struggling with the inflation of the Biden economy," she said, adding: "I won't be voting for it myself personally because of the tax increases that would have to happen to pay for it."

Noem also blasted the "hearsay" testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — and the hearing itself.

"This was a one-sided conversation with one set of witnesses that are reporting hearsay in many situations that are not facts so it's been difficult to really believe everything she has said," Noem said of Hutchinson.

"It feels to be more of a show and more of an agenda than an actual true, objective hearing that's uncovering facts," she asserted.