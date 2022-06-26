Gov. Noem: South Dakota Will Prosecute Doctors Performing Abortions

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Sunday announced that her state would prosecute doctors performing abortions. The announcement came in the wake of a trigger law that went into effect following the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation," the Republican governor said that while South Dakota would prosecute physicians who violate the abortion law, mothers would not be prosecuted.

"We'll continue to have those debates on how we can support these mothers and what it means to really make sure we are not prosecuting mothers ever in a situation like this," Noem said. "It will always be focused toward those doctors who knowingly break the law to perform abortions in our state."

According to The Hill, in addition to South Dakota making abortions illegal, the state will grant no exceptions for instances of rape or incest. However, abortions can be performed when the mother's life is in jeopardy.

The governor also expressed her aims, in a bill she put forth, to ban telemedicine appointments for abortions and stopping care providers from mailing abortion pills to women after online consultation.

"We know so much more using technology and science than we did even 10, 15 years ago about what these babies go through and the pain they feel in the womb," she added. "We're putting resources in front of these women and walking alongside them, getting them the healthcare, the mental health counseling services they need."