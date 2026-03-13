Report: Okla. Gov. Stitt, Trump Mend Ties After Mullin DHS Nod

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is working to repair his relationship with President Donald Trump after one of his state's senators was nominated to lead the Department of Homeland Security, Politico reported.

Stitt met with Trump Thursday at the White House, weeks after the president derided the governor over a spat involving the National Governors Association annual meeting in Washington, D.C., which Stitt co-chairs.

"We will soon have a Governor in Oklahoma who knows how to accurately write a Press Release to the Public, in this case, to state that I invited, not happily, almost all Democrat Governors to the Governor's Dinner at the White House." Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social last month.

"Stitt, a wiseguy, knew this, but tried to get some cheap publicity by stating otherwise," Trump added.

Stitt had earned Trump's ire after he said a bipartisan meeting of governors from both parties would be removed from the NGA's agenda after the White House said Democrats would be barred from the event.

Trump later said invitations had been sent to all governors except two Democrats: Colorado's Jared Polis and Maryland's Wes Moore.

At the meeting with Trump Thursday, Stitt brought up mending their relationship and Trump was receptive to it, three people told Politico.

Stitt had requested the face-to-face meeting with Trump after Trump nominated Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to replace Kristi Noem as DHS secretary, Politico reported.

The Oklahoma governor will pick Mullin's replacement.

"I appreciate @POTUS taking time to meet to discuss the importance of appointing a new U.S. Senator for Oklahoma," Stitt said in a post on X.

"President Trump has made a great selection in Markwayne Mullin to join his cabinet, and I am committed to making a swift decision on his replacement once Mullin is confirmed by the Senate," Stitt added.

Stitt's appointee would serve the remainder of Mullin's Senate term but would be barred by state law from running for the seat in the November election.

Politico reported that possible temporary replacements include oil magnate Harold Hamm; Stitt senior adviser Dustin Hilliary; and Alan Armstrong, executive chairman of the Williams Companies' board.

Stitt has said he will not run for Mullin's seat in November.