Rep. Hern Announces Senate Bid to Replace Mullin

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., announced Wednesday that he is running for the Senate seat soon to be vacated by Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

Mullin has been tapped to be the next Homeland Security secretary.

"I've always been America First, because America is the only country in the world where a kid like me who grew up dirt poor and worked his way out of poverty [can] build a business and earn your trust to serve Oklahomans," Hern, chair of the Republican Policy Committee, said in his announcement video.

"But the American dream is under threat by the radical left and RINO Republicans who oppose President [Donald] Trump's America First agenda and want to turn the United States into a Third World country," he added. "That's why I'm running for U.S. Senate: to ensure that President Trump has a loyal ally."

Hern, first elected in 2018, represents Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District, which includes the Tulsa metropolitan area. The former astronautical engineering student later owned a string of McDonald's franchises.

President Donald Trump's selection of Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as head of the Department of Homeland Security has set off a scramble to replace him in the deep red seat.

GOP Reps. Stephanie Bice and Josh Brecheen are also considering running, along with state Sen. Dusty Deevers.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has yet to name who will serve out the rest of Mullin's term, which ends in January 2027. He has 30 days to appoint his replacement.

State law requires the appointee to sign an oath not to run for a full term, though lawyers have questioned whether the law can be enforced, NonDoc reported.

The filing deadline for the seat is April 3, and the primary election will occur June 16.

Hern's run for Senate will also mean an open House seat, with several Tulsa Republicans expressing interest in running, NonDoc reported.

No Democrat has won a Senate election in Oklahoma since 1990, and the seat is considered "Solid Republican," according to the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper.

Hern's seat is also considered "solid Republican," according to the report. No Democrat has won an election in that district since 1984.