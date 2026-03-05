WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: oklahoma | senate vacancy | markwayne mullin | kevin stitt

Trump's Pick to Lead DHS Leaves Senate Vacancy in Deep-Red Oklahoma

Thursday, 05 March 2026 06:15 PM EST

President Donald Trump's plan to nominate Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., as secretary of homeland security will leave an unexpected Senate vacancy in the deep-red Sooner State.

Under a new Oklahoma law, Gov. Kevin Stitt will get to pick Mullin's replacement if he does indeed leave his Senate seat. Stitt, a Republican, said in a statement Thursday he will look to appoint "a strong, small government conservative voice to support President Trump."

Mullin didn't complete a full six-year term, as he was elected in 2022 to fill the unexpired term of the late Sen. Jim Inhofe, who stepped down early.

And Stitt's appointee wouldn't be a senator for long. The law prohibits that person from running in the next election, which will be held in November, a move that lawmakers said was designed to protect the seat from the advantage of incumbency.

The vacancy for Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seat is likely to set off a series of political dominoes in the state. Among those expected to consider the race are GOP Reps. Kevin Hern of Tulsa and Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City, and former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon, who lost to Mullin in the Republican runoff in 2022.

Oklahoma's three-day filing period begins April 1. Republicans will be heavily favored to retain control of the seat.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump's plan to nominate Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., as secretary of homeland security will leave an unexpected Senate vacancy in the deep-red Sooner State.
oklahoma, senate vacancy, markwayne mullin, kevin stitt
216
2026-15-05
Thursday, 05 March 2026 06:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved