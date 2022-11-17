Newsmax Calls Dem Rep.-Elect Kevin Mullin's Win in California-15

Newsmax can officially project Democrat Kevin Mullin the winner of the House race in California's 15th Congressional District.

The call came after the latest votes were reported Thursday night before 11 p.m. ET, giving Mullin 55.78% of the vote, defeating Republican nominee David Canepa by 11.56 points.

Mullin tallied 101,240 votes to Canepa's 80,271 in the race that was the seventh-to-last race to be officially called by Newsmax's election analyst.

There remain six races too close to call.

Republicans will now hold a 219-210 majority thus far, needing just 218 to hold the House gavels in the next Congress. Republicans have been projected to win two more seats by some analysis, which includes the pending reelection of Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., who was one of 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after he left office in 2021.

California Republican nominee John Duarte, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Valadao lead three of the six remaining races to be called, potentially giving the GOP a 222-213 majority come January.