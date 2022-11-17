Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: House GOP Will Follow the Evidence on Bidens

House Republicans plan to follow the evidence to the proper conclusions surrounding the business dealings of the Biden family, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax Thursday.

"We have people who have come forward, whistleblowers who have come forward, evidence that continues to come forward," Donalds told "Prime News." "Unlike the Democrats, who pick a target and say, 'We want to do this thing,' and then scour the earth looking for any particular data points to fill that narrative, House Republicans are committed to following the evidence and letting the evidence guide us to the conclusions that they're going to take us."

Donalds raised the important questions of the potential probe into the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, and brother, Jim, such as how the family made as much money as it did when "there's been no discernable enterprise around them except politics."

"Personally, I do think that there is a scheme going around where they've taken Joe Biden's influence, and pedaled that across the globe. Why that is a problem is because Joe Biden is setting economic policy and energy policy. And if you take a step back and just use common sense, it is not helpful to America," Donalds continued. "So if he's setting policy not helpful to America, what are the reasons for that? And when you start to dig into the business dealings and some of these other issues around Hunter Biden and Jim Biden, they lead back to Joe Biden."

Republicans want to make the case against the Bidens through evidence, as opposed to hearsay, opinion or narrative built through the mainstream media, Donalds said.

