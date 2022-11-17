Newsmax Has Not Called Dem Rep. Jim Costa's Reelection in California-21

Despite some outlets having declared Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., the winner, Newsmax still considers the race too close to call amid the continued counting of mass mail-in ballots.

The Associated Press called Costa's reelection two days ago, but it was one full day behind Newsmax in calling the majority officially for Republicans.

Costa leads Republican Michael Maher by less than 8 points, having tallied 58,856 votes (53.88%) compared to 50,382 votes for Maher (46.12%) with an estimated 78.24% of results reported.

This a potential hold for Democrats despite having already lost the majority in the House.

Republicans hold a 219-209 majority thus far, needing just 218 to hold the House gavels in the next Congress. Republicans have been projected to win two more seats by some analysis, which includes the pending reelection of Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., who was one of 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach Trump after he left office in 2021.

California Republican nominee John Duarte, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Valadao lead three of the seven remaining races to be called, potentially giving the GOP a 222-213 majority come January.