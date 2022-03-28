×
Biden Administration | Supreme Court | ketanji brown jackson | senate | judiciary | committee | confirmation

Senate Judiciary Committee Delays Jackson Vote

Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during her senate confirmation hearing
Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson (Kevin Lamarque/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 28 March 2022 10:10 PM

At the request of Senate Republicans, the Senate Judiciary Committee delayed the vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to April 4.

With 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats on the committee, Jackson needs majority approval to advance. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., granted the Republicans' request to allow a one-week delay in sending Jackson's nomination vote to the full Senate for a vote.

"I joined in the request to hold over the nominees for one week," Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told the Washington Examiner. "I'll have specific things to say about the nomination of Judge Jackson at that meeting, [one] week from today."

The full Senate plans to hold a vote for Jackson on April 11, should her nomination be sent by the committee.

Jackson is slated to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

