Trump Blasts Judge Jackson's Refusal to Define 'Woman': 'Can't Be Trusted'

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's refusal – or inability – to define a "woman" shows she cannot be trusted with a lifetime appointment to rule over law and the interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, according to former President Donald Trump.

"The left has become so extreme that we now have a justice being nominated to the Supreme Court who testified under oath that she could not say what a woman is," Trump told his Save America rally Saturday night in Commerce, Georgia.

"If she can't even say what a woman is, how on earth can she be trusted to say what the Constitution is?"

Trump added a rebuke of Democrats' war on women's sports, including allowing people born biologically as men to compete in women's sports as transgenders who identify as women.

"A party that's unwilling to admit that men and women are biologically different, in defiance of all scientific and human history, is a party that should not be anywhere near the levers of power," Trump added in rebuke of Jackson's pending confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Jackson's unwillingness to define woman – upon Senate confirmation hearing questioning from one, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. – has infuriated Republicans because she was picked because she is a Black woman, as President Joe Biden long promised during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Constitutional law expect Alan Dershowitz has noted on Newsmax a gender and race requirement for a Supreme Court nominee is not only unnecessary to promise for political gain – securing Black votes – but it also is discrediting of Jackson's qualifications and resume, if not an unconstitutional violation of racial and gender equity.

