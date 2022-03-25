Ketanji Brown Jackson Hammered Over Critical Race Theory

Republicans this week zeroed in on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's seat on the board of a progressive private school and claimed that she is "tied to critical race theory."

During her hearings this week, Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee hammered Jackson over the school, claiming that it hosts a "woke kindergarten" program and "pushes an anti-racist education program for white families."

Jackson said in response to Cruz at one point: "The idea of equality, justice, is at the core of the Georgetown Day School mission. It's a private school such that every parent who joins the community does so willingly, with an understanding that they’re joining a community that is designed to make sure that every child is valued, every child is treated as having inherent worth, and none are discriminated against because of race."

In a press release, the RNC took exception with Jackson over critical race theory and her seat on the board of Georgetown Day School. The release included a link to a Daily Wire story that emphasized Jackson's praise for people such as the late Derrick Bell, who is often called the founder of critical race theory as an example of how she is "tied to critical race theory."

The RNC also claimsed that Jackson "is involved in approving CRT 'initiatives' at the school" where she sits on the board," citing an article from The Washington Post that says the board approves "some social initiatives, including the anti-racism enrollment pledge." The Post reports that the board's "main responsibility, however, is overseeing the finances of the school," and not deciding the curriculum.

Georgetown Day, which was the first integrated school in Washington, D.C., has many Washington notables among its current and former members, including the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.