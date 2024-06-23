Texas AG Paxton: Biden Always Wanted Noncitizens Voting

President Joe Biden's plan is to let as many illegal migrants into the country as possible in order to vote, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said Sunday.

"I have no doubt that's the plan," Paxton told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

On the first day of his administration, Biden announced that he wouldn't deport illegal immigrants anymore, Paxton said.

The reason for that, Paxton continued, was to signal to the cartels that they should start bringing people here and the administration would move them to all parts of the country.

"The reality is, the plan from the beginning: Get these people here as fast as possible and get them voting," Paxton said.

Only three states require proof of citizenship to vote, so "the rest of us are exposed. If they get a Social Security number and a driver's license, they're going to vote," Paxton added.