Mark Lamb to Newsmax: Biden Undermining Law on Immigration

President Joe Biden promised to reinvent the United States, and he's done that by undermining the rule of law and allowing migrants, many of them criminals, to flood across the nation's southern border, Arizona's Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"They say in the media that the right is fear-mongering," the Arizona Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "No, we're not. We're telling you the truth, the hard truth, the reality of what is happening at the southern border and the consequences of that open border."

It's the left that's fear-mongering, he added, by "spouting lies about President [Donald] Trump, about what he will do if he gets back in office."

Trump, Lamb added, will close the border, just as he did while he was in office the first time.

"That's why I'm running for the U.S. Senate," Lamb said. "I hope to be part of this solution because these issues have to be fixed at a federal level. We can no longer let American families be victims of the failures of our federal government."

Meanwhile, Joe Gamaldi, the national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said on the program that the real question for the Biden administration is "how many more women have to be raped, how many more women have to die" before illegal immigration stops.

"What's frustrating from law enforcement and from community members is that all of these crimes are completely avoidable," he said. "We are having thousands of victims and their family members who are suffering because the Biden administration refuses to do its job. We have to get back to a point in this country where we stop prioritizing illegal immigrants over citizens."

