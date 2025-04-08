Trump Ends $4M in Funding to Princeton's Climate Programs

The Commerce Department on Tuesday ended about $4 million in funding to Princeton University for assessing climate-related risks, saying those programs were not aligned with the Trump administration's priorities.

The decision was made after a review of financial assistance programs against the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's current objectives, and it will reduce the cost and size of the federal government, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The "awards to Princeton are no longer aligned with the program objectives of NOAA ... and are no longer in keeping with the Trump Administration’s priorities," the department said.