Fleitz to Newsmax: More Terrorists Crossing Border Than Known

The "math is really brutal" on the numbers of migrants who have entered the United States with President Joe Biden in office, and it must be assumed that the number of terrorists and criminals is much higher than is known officially, former CIA analyst, Fred Fleitz, commented on Newsmax Sunday.

Fleitz appeared with Ken Cuccinelli, the former acting deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.

"It's a very serious situation," Fleitz told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "Eleven million illegal aliens have entered this country under Biden, and 1.6 million are got-aways."

Meanwhile, eight suspected members of ISIS were arrested in several cities across the United States earlier this month, and Fleitz said he is "afraid there are many more."

Cuccinelli added that it is too difficult to vet immigrants coming to the United States, as that would require the full cooperation of individuals' home countries.

"The most dangerous countries in the world don't cooperate with the United States," he said.

"The ones we catch, the terrorists and likely terrorists at the border, are the dumb ones. It is a no-brainer to be a got-away under the Biden administration. They're waving at each other as they go by. It's not a concern of this administration. When you've got Donald Trump and [FBI Director] Christopher Wray agreeing on what a serious threat the open border is, you can believe it."

Fleitz also accused Biden of "deliberately" not securing the border because "he's trying to change the makeup of congressional districts."

"This is a power play, pure and simple," he said. "That's why no level of criticism has convinced Biden to fix this problem."

Meanwhile, Cuccinelli said it is "mathematically inevitable" that another large-scale terrorist attack will hit the United States.

"I also point out that after 9/11, there was a near-unanimous bipartisan agreement that the border should be secured," he said. "Our job is to protect Americans and that is the exact opposite of what the Biden administration is doing. The Biden administration is intentionally exposing us to this violence."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com