Keith Sonderling Named Acting Labor Chief

Keith Sonderling, President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Labor Department, has a bipartisan reputation as a "straight shooter" who is "accessible."

Sonderling's elevation to acting labor secretary follows the sudden departure of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who resigned Monday to take a private-sector role, according to the White House.

Chavez-DeRemer's exit came amid allegations of inappropriate conduct by her and her closest aides.

Sonderling, who had been serving as deputy secretary, will take over the agency in an acting capacity.

"Thank you to President Trump for the opportunity to serve as Acting Secretary of Labor. We will keep up the fight to put American workers first," Sonderling said Tuesday night on X.

The transition comes at a critical time for the Labor Department, which has faced months of controversy and internal challenges.

Sonderling enters the role with a reputation for stability and deep policy expertise.

Even some ideological opponents describe him as pragmatic and approachable.

"I've always known him to be a straight shooter and accessible," said Judy Conti, a longtime labor policy analyst, reflecting a view shared across Washington that Sonderling is a serious and knowledgeable figure on workplace issues, Politico reported.

A veteran of Trump's first administration, Sonderling previously held senior roles at the Labor Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, where he focused on emerging workplace issues, including the impact of artificial intelligence on employment.

Insiders say his influence within the Trump administration has been significant.

Reports say Sonderling played a central role in shaping labor and workforce policy and was widely seen as a key decision-maker even before his promotion.

"His job title considerably understates his importance," said Roger King, a senior labor counsel, Politico reported, noting that Sonderling has been a driving force behind the administration's labor agenda.

Some within the department have suggested that Sonderling effectively managed day-to-day operations during Chavez-DeRemer's tenure, particularly as she spent significant time traveling nationwide.

His appointment has also been welcomed by business groups, many of which previously advocated for his leadership due to his employer-focused policy approach and familiarity with regulatory issues.

While it remains unclear whether Trump will nominate Sonderling for the permanent Cabinet position, allies argue he offers a steady hand at a department that has historically been a political flashpoint.

The Labor Department has seen a series of high-profile leadership challenges in recent years, making continuity and experience especially valuable as the administration seeks to advance its economic and workforce priorities.

For now, Sonderling is expected to focus on implementing Trump's pro-worker agenda while restoring stability within the agency and maintaining a business-friendly regulatory environment.