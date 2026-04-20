Labor Secretary Chavez-DeRemer Resigns Amid Probe

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned Monday amid allegations of inappropriate conduct by her and her closest aides.

"Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector," White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung wrote on X. "She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives."

Cheung's post came about 30 minutes after two sources familiar with the matter told digital outlet NOTUS about Chavez-DeRemer's resignation.

Her tenure has been hampered by multiple scandals, including an investigation into an alleged extramarital affair with a member of her security team, as well as accusations of inappropriate behavior, such as drinking on the job.

Chavez-DeRemer's resignation marks the third Cabinet-level departure this year after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

A source close to President Donald Trump told NOTUS last week that the White House viewed Chavez-DeRemer as an effective spokesperson for the president's economic message and an implementer of workforce policy.

However, reports of her alleged scandals had become palace intrigue among people inside and close to the White House.

Two Republicans who speak with Trump told NOTUS they expected Trump to oust Chavez-DeRemer on Wednesday, when she was due for what was expected to be a bruising congressional hearing.

Some inside the White House anticipated Democrats would focus on Chavez-DeRemer's alleged transgressions.

Anthony D'Esposito, the Labor Department's inspector general, has been investigating allegations against Chavez-DeRemer and her aides, prompting multiple resignations from the agency.

Dozens of Labor Department staffers have spoken with D'Esposito's office since he opened the internal inquiry in January, Politico reported Sunday, citing two department officials granted anonymity to discuss the investigation.

Investigators are also reviewing information from travel records, department documents, and subpoenas issued to outside parties, including hotels where Chavez-DeRemer stayed during official travel. She has denied any wrongdoing.