Far-Left Group Plans Protest Outside Kavanaugh's DC Home Over Texas Abortion Law

An organization known as “ShutDownDC” is planning a protest outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland over his vote with the majority declining to block a Texas law banning most abortions in a 5-4 decision.

“The #SupremeCourt approving Texas' #abortionban? That's gonna be a no from us. Tell Brett Kavanaugh what you think in person, at his house. Monday 9/13, meet at 6:30 PM at Chevy Chase Local Park,” the group said on Twitter and on a Facebook event page.

All three Trump appointees – Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett – voted with the majority Wednesday. Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal justices, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented in the late Wednesday move.

ShutDownDC told Fox News Kavanaugh’s decision was an affront to “reproductive justice.”

"Three years ago, hundreds of women, femmes, and allies undertook a month of bold direct action to stop the Senate from confirming accused sexual predator Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court," the group said.

"We warned what would happen. And now, in the dead of night, Kavanaugh and four of his colleagues have effectively overturned the right to an abortion. (Although we must acknowledge that the right wing had already succeeded in making abortion largely inaccessible for many people without means and people of color living in certain states.)"

In a furious dissent, Sotomayor said it was “stunning” that the justices in the majority “have opted to bury their heads in the sand” rather than enjoin the “flagrantly unconstitutional” Texas law.

Sotomayor, an Obama appointee also wrote that “the Court’s failure to act rewards tactics designed to avoid judicial review and inflicts significant harm on the applicants and on women seeking abortions in Texas.”

“In effect, the Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures,” she added.

The bill prohibits doctors from performing or inducing abortions if they have detected a fetal heartbeat for the unborn child, except in medical emergencies.

It also empowers individuals to sue abortion providers or anyone who “aids or abets” the procedures. The lawsuits can yield at least $10,000 in statutory damages per abortion.

ShutDownDC drew national scrutiny earlier this year when Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., dubbed the group “Antifa scumbags” following a tense encounter outside his Washington, D.C., home. Hawley said members of the group vandalized his property and made threats against his family.

