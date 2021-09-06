Opponents of Texas Abortion Law Find Ally in Satanic Temple

The Satanic Temple is now an ally of pro-choice advocates fighting to overturn the new Texas abortion law that places a ban on most abortions.

According to the San Antonio Current, the Salem, Masachusetts-based satanic group wrote a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saying that its Texas members should have legal access to abortion pills.

The Temple’s spokesman and cofounder, Lucien Greaves, argued in his letter to the FDA that abortion pills Misoprostol and Mifepristone should be available for use under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) for the Temple’s "abortion rituals."

Greaves wrote, "I am sure Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — who famously spends a good deal of his time composing press releases about Religious Liberty issues in other states — will be proud to see that Texas’s robust Religious Liberty laws, which he so vociferously champions, will prevent future Abortion Rituals from being interrupted by superfluous government restrictions meant only to shame and harass those seeking an abortion."

The letter continues that "the battle for abortion rights is largely a battle of competing religious viewpoints, and our viewpoint that the nonviable fetus is part of the impregnated host is fortunately protected under Religious Liberty laws."

The Satanic Temple has filed other cases about states’ abortion laws, including a suit to overturn Missouri’s, but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear it last year.