Nevada Democrats Plan SAVE America Act Fight

Nevada Democrats are preparing to challenge a Republican-backed voter ID bill in court as the debate over election laws escalates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar said the state is already laying the groundwork for litigation if the SAVE America Act is enacted.

"We're going to fight it. We're already preparing for litigation against the bill, which will delay the implementation of the bill," Aguilar told The Center Square earlier this week.

He added that the goal is "to push it past the election cycle so we can get through this cycle of elections in a way that is fair and gives confidence to voters to know that they can participate without fear of penalty."

The SAVE America Act, which passed the House 218-213 in February, would require in-person voter registration and proof of citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate.

Supporters argue that the bill is needed to prevent noncitizens from voting and restore public trust in elections.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen defended the measure, calling it widely popular.

"This is about restoring trust in our elections, not disenfranchising voters," Petersen said.

"This is an 80/20 issue with overwhelming public support. There is no excuse it has not passed," he added.

Aguilar disputed the premise of the legislation, arguing that it addresses a problem that barely exists.

"I think it's a false perspective. Noncitizens voting in Nevada is not an issue," Aguilar said.

"It's a message developed by the [Trump] administration to create fear in voters, but also to intimidate people not to participate in our democratic process," he said.

State data underscores that point, according to Aguilar's office, which found just three noncitizen votes out of 1.1 million cast in Nevada's 2016 election.

He maintained that sufficient safeguards are already in place.

"The voter registration process does have proof of identity in it. You have to prove who you are to register to vote in Nevada," Aguilar said.

Still, Aguilar warned the political impact may already be taking hold regardless of the bill's fate.

"The damage has already been done," he said, citing confusion among voters.

"Now voters are asking a bunch of questions like, 'Do I need to re-register?' 'What do I need to do to be able to participate?'"

The standoff comes amid a broader push by President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers to tighten election laws before the 2026 midterms.

Efforts have included stricter voter identification requirements, limits on voting by mail, and increased scrutiny of voter rolls.

Nevada has already joined more than 20 states in suing over a recent Trump executive order restricting voting by mail, signaling a wider legal fight between Democrat-led states and the administration over election policy.

While the SAVE America Act faces long odds in the Senate, where it would need bipartisan support to clear a 60-vote threshold, Republicans continue to frame election security as a central issue heading into November.

Meanwhile, states such as Nevada are preparing to use the courts to delay or block changes they argue could affect voter participation in a pivotal election cycle.