Rep. Cammack Welcomes Baby Girl

By    |   Monday, 18 August 2025 02:24 PM EDT

Rep. Kat Cammack took to social media Monday to publicly welcome her new baby girl, born on Thursday. "We'd like to formally introduce Ms. Augusta Dair aka Baby Peanut!"

Kat Cammack was still working as of Thursday when she made a quick post about her staff meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a new heavy equipment readiness site.

Kat Cammack described the birth of her daughter as a "very long and tough labor," signaling she was eager to move beyond the challenges of childbirth.

The Florida Republican said everyone is doing fine. "Baby is doing great and already showing us her sweet and sassy personality while Mom is speedily recovering. Mom and baby have turned into cuddling machines while Dad has become a baby burping/diaper changing expert."

Kat Cammack's husband, Matt Cammack, is a first responder firefighter/paramedic with Gainesville Fire Rescue. "He's now Superman and doing phenomenal taking care of his girls," wrote Kat Cammack.

Kat Cammack admitted the last week leading up to the birth presented a challenge. "We would like to thank the most incredible team of doctors and nurses that saw us through a very tough and emotional six days. Never could we have asked for a better team to take care of our family."

The Hill reported that Kat Cammack is the 15th congresswoman to give birth while in office.

