4 House Republicans Undecided on Spending Bill

Four House Republicans remain uncommitted to supporting a short-term spending bill that would avert a government shutdown.

The bill has the support of President Donald Trump, who has been pressuring Republicans to vote for it. With a razor-thin majority, Republicans can afford only two defections, assuming all Democrats vote in opposition. The House was expected to vote on the bill at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the House passed a procedural vote to advance the resolution that would keep the government open through the end of September, with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., the lone Republican joining all Democrats voting in opposition.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said he wanted the Pentagon to reduce spending, NBC News said. He later told NBC News that while he has not decided whether he will support the bill, he believes it will pass, with the support of eight to 10 Democrats.

Burchett said he spoke with Trump about his opposition to the bill, with Trump assuring him that Republicans will not cut Medicare and Medicaid.

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said she wants the bill to be a recision package, which would legislate spending cuts and a top-line number for 2026 funding levels, NBC News reported.

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told NBC News the short-term spending measure was not equivalent to writing a budget, while Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told NBC News she also would prefer the House to pass an appropriations bill and a budget.

Massie remains in opposition to the bill even as Trump has threatened to fund a primary challenger against him.