WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim burchett | rich mccormick | donald trump | gop

4 House Republicans Undecided on Spending Bill

By    |   Tuesday, 11 March 2025 03:33 PM EDT

Four House Republicans remain uncommitted to supporting a short-term spending bill that would avert a government shutdown.

The bill has the support of President Donald Trump, who has been pressuring Republicans to vote for it. With a razor-thin majority, Republicans can afford only two defections, assuming all Democrats vote in opposition. The House was expected to vote on the bill at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the House passed a procedural vote to advance the resolution that would keep the government open through the end of September, with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., the lone Republican joining all Democrats voting in opposition.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said he wanted the Pentagon to reduce spending, NBC News said. He later told NBC News that while he has not decided whether he will support the bill, he believes it will pass, with the support of eight to 10 Democrats.

Burchett said he spoke with Trump about his opposition to the bill, with Trump assuring him that Republicans will not cut Medicare and Medicaid.

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said she wants the bill to be a recision package, which would legislate spending cuts and a top-line number for 2026 funding levels, NBC News reported.

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told NBC News the short-term spending measure was not equivalent to writing a budget, while Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told NBC News she also would prefer the House to pass an appropriations bill and a budget.

Massie remains in opposition to the bill even as Trump has threatened to fund a primary challenger against him.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Four House Republicans remain uncommitted to supporting a short-term spending bill that would avert a government shutdown.
tim burchett, rich mccormick, donald trump, gop
262
2025-33-11
Tuesday, 11 March 2025 03:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved