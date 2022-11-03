×
Tags: kari lake | arizona | governor | poll | katie hobbs | election | campaign

Arizona Polls: Kari Lake Leads by 3 Over Dem Katie Hobbs

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 03 November 2022 01:19 PM EDT

While Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake consistently comes out on top in recent polls against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs, the race remains a toss up – if not a statistical dead heat.

Lake led Hobbs by 3 points (49%-46%) in the Remington Research Group poll released Thursday, which is just outside the 2.9-point margin of error. The results align with the RealClear Politics polling average, which has Lake leading by 2.7% (48.4%-45.7%).

Save for an Insider Advantage poll released recently, where Lake has an outlier lead of 11 points, Lake's lead has been within or near the margins of error, putting the key Arizona battleground in the hands of voter-turnout efforts by both parties.

Remington Research Group polled 1,075 likely Arizona midterm voters Nov. 1-2 and the results had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
