Kari Lake Thanks Liz Cheney for Anti-Endorsement

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a letter Friday thanking the lame-duck Republican for supporting her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs.

"Thank you for your generous in-kind contribution to my campaign," Lake wrote in the letter to Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and open critic of former President Donald Trump and the candidates he endorsed in the midterms. "Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite. Our campaign donations are skyrocketing, and our website nearly crashed from traffic as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona first and join our historic political movement."

In the video titled "Honor," Cheney said that while she has never voted for a Democrat, Arizona voters should support Katie Hobbs in the race for governor.

"I don't know that I have ever voted for a Democrat," Cheney said in the 30-second ad. "But if I lived in Arizona, I absolutely would."

Cheney said in the ad, which was announced on Friday by a leadership PAC sponsored by Cheney, that Lake and GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem "have said that they will only honor the results of an election if they agree with it," and that voting against them shows you care "about the survival of our republic."

Lake, who has been endorsed by Trump and promises to look at state election laws following claims of fraud during the 2020 election, has a slight 3.2 percentage point advantage over Hobbs in a race that is now considered a "toss up" that Lake is likely to win, Real Clear Politics projects on its website.

Cheney lost her GOP primary in Wyoming after spending the past year as co-chair of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6.

Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., were appointed to the mostly Democratic committee by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over the objections of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who wanted other caucus members to serve on the panel but were vetoed by Pelosi, NPR reported.

Both Republicans were previously openly critical of Trump and his role in the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

"While we appreciate your in-kind contribution, the $500,000 ad buy likely exceeds Arizona’s $5,300 individual contribution limit," Lake said in the letter. "Enjoy your forced retirement from politics. I know America will rest easier knowing that one more warmonger is out of office."