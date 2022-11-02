×
Tags: arizona | republicans | congress | kari lake | eli crane | tom ohalleran

2 US House Districts in Arizona Likely to Flip to Republicans

(Newsmax)

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 02 November 2022 07:57 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

As Arizona Republicans grow confident about winning the governorship and emerging on top in the too-close-to-call Senate race, there is also growing enthusiasm they will capture both the Democrat-held 2nd U.S. House District (Tucson) and the newly-carved 6th District (suburban Phoenix).

Former State GOP Chairman Randy Pullen seemed to speak for many of his fellow Grand Canyon State Republicans when he told Newsmax, "Kari Lake will win the governorship— bet money on it — and that will help the down ticket. And it's going to be very close between [Republican Senate nominee Blake] Masters and [Democrat Sen. Mark] Kelly."

Pullen and other Republicans feel that the beneficiaries of a likely Republican tide at the top of the ticket will be Eli Crane, former Navy SEAL and GOP nominee against 2nd District Rep. Tom O'Halleran, and businessman Juan Ciscomani, who is carrying the GOP standard in the new 6th District.

In August, a Moore Information poll showed political newcomer and stalwart conservative Crane edging three-termer O'Halleran by 45% to 44% districtwide. Now, after more than two months of contrasting his conservative views on issues from abortion to taxes with those of the incumbent, Crane is widely considered one of the likeliest Republicans anywhere to take out a sitting Democrat House member.

Although Republican-turned-Democrat O'Halleran is a member of the centrist "Blue Dog," opponent Crane consistently reminds audiences he has voted 100% with President Joe Biden.

A similar tactic is being deployed by Ciscomani in his race against liberal State Rep. Kirsten Engel. The GOP hopeful has hit hard that a vote for Engel means a vote "for Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi." Engel, in turn, has slammed Ciscomani's pro-life position and vowed to be a fighter "for a woman's right to choose."

Following redistricting last year, 6th District Republican Rep. David Schweikert moved to the neighboring 1st District to seek re-election.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


John-Gizzi
Wednesday, 02 November 2022 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

