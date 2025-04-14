Napolitano to Newsmax: Surprised Trump Letting Meta Trial Go Forward

Former jurist Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday the Meta antitrust case is "Biden-DOJ over the top" and "I'm surprised that the Trump people are permitting it to go forward."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the witness stand on Monday, the first day of a historic antitrust trial to defend his company against allegations it illegally monopolized the social media market.

The trial could force the tech giant to break off Instagram and WhatsApp, startups Meta bought more than a decade ago that have since grown into social media powerhouses.

"This case was assigned to [U.S. District] Judge [James] Boasberg five years ago under the Biden administration," Napolitano said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"It's a novel theory of antitrust, which [Boasberg] threw out. And then they refiled, and it ended up back before him.

"And this time he's letting it go to trial. Their theory is somebody competing with Zuckerberg instead of competing back, he bought them up. How can that possibly be a cause of action? That's what you do. You compete with the big guys and hope they buy you out. And you do so with glee.

"Somehow, they're going to try and persuade Judge Boasberg and then a jury that this is a violation of the antitrust laws. I think it's the Biden DOJ over the top. And I'm surprised that the Trump people are permitting it to go forward," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com