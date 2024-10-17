WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: us | ceasefire | gaza | israel | hamas | sinwar

US to Push Gaza Cease-fire Proposal After Sinwar's Death

Thursday, 17 October 2024 03:21 PM EDT

The United States is going to try to push forward a proposal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages after the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Thursday.

Miller told a regular press briefing that Washington saw an opportunity with Sinwar out of the picture to end the war.

"Over the past few weeks, there have been no negotiations for an end to the war because Sinwar has refused to negotiate," Miller said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that in a statement earlier Thursday. He said the United States will redouble efforts in the days ahead to end the conflict in Gaza following the death of Sinwar.

"On multiple occasions over the past months, Sinwar rebuffed efforts by the United States and its partners to bring this war to a close through an agreement that would return the hostages to their families and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people," Blinken said.

