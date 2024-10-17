WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: netanyahu | sinwar | hamas

Netanyahu: Israel Will Continue in Gaza Until Hostages Return

Netanyahu: Israel Will Continue in Gaza Until Hostages Return
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem on Sept. 2. (Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 17 October 2024 01:48 PM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar offered the chance of peace in the Middle East but warned that the war in Gaza was not over and Israel would continue until its hostages were returned.

"Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed," Netanyahu said in a recorded video statement. "To the dear hostage families, I say: this is an important moment in the war. We will continue full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar offered the chance of peace in the Middle East but warned that the war in Gaza was not over and Israel would continue until its hostages were returned.
netanyahu, sinwar, hamas
100
2024-48-17
Thursday, 17 October 2024 01:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved