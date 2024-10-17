Netanyahu: Israel Will Continue in Gaza Until Hostages Return

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar offered the chance of peace in the Middle East but warned that the war in Gaza was not over and Israel would continue until its hostages were returned.

"Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed," Netanyahu said in a recorded video statement. "To the dear hostage families, I say: this is an important moment in the war. We will continue full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home."