CNN: Harris' Office Irritated Over 'The View' Issues

Vice President Kamala Harris’ office is reportedly frustrated with ABC’s "The View" after her appearance on the program was disrupted by two of the host’s last-minute removal due to positive COVID-19 tests, according to CNN.

Harris appeared on "The View" last week after her office required that the show’s hosts get PCR tests within 24 hours of the time the interview was set to take place, according to an unidentified person familiar with the matter. Although the hosts already take regular tests for COVID-19, they took an additional expedited test the afternoon after recording the show on Thursday.

A representative for "The View" reportedly suggested that they had satisfied the requirements and gave the "all clear" to the vice president’s office later that night, according to one of CNN’s sources.

Harris and her staff did not learn of the positive test results until the two co-hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, were removed from the set live on-air just before Harris was set to sit down for her interview, which eventually took place virtually with the vice president elsewhere in the studio. The results were later found to be false-positives, allowing Hostin and Navarro to return to the studio this week.

The incident left Harris’ office with the impression that "The View" had not been forthright with them, according to a person familiar with the matter, and "deeply concerned" about the incident. CNN’s sources also said that the chaos irritated and embarrassed ABC News President Kim Godwin, who was present at the taping.

ABC, "The View," and the vice president’s office all declined to comment when asked by CNN.

"The View" executive producer Brian Teta said on Monday that he removed Hostin and Navarro to ensure the safety of everyone present, including the vice president, saying, "that led to some really awkward television that I'd like to have back if I could."