'The View' Co-Hosts Return Following False Positive COVID Tests

"The View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro will return to the show this week after being forced off-air Friday following false positive COVID-19 tests, it has emerged.

An ABC insider speaking with Page Six revealed that Hostin and Navarro had been cleared to return to the studio, saying "no quarantining is necessary." Another source told the outlet that they were "95%" sure Hostin would resume her co-hosting role on Monday, and that Navarro, a part-time co-host, would continue to make her regular appearances on Thursday and Friday this week.

Hostin and Navarro were called off the set of "The View" minutes before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to conduct an in-studio interview on Friday. The show then cut to a commercial break and when it returned, Joy Behar revealed that her two co-hosts, who had both been vaccinated, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Okay, so, for those of you who are just tuning in, we're both sitting here now because Ana and Sunny at the last minute we realized that they tested positive for COVID. They've been taken off the show," Behar said, according to NBC News.

Page Six's insiders said producers did not have Hostin and Navarro's permission to announce the results of their tests.

"It was not OK. They made the decision to reveal their COVID-19 results in the heat of the moment when they should’ve gone to commercial break," the sources explained. "They could’ve stopped, and thought about how to handle it, as opposed to being crazy on the air and running around like chickens with their heads cut off."

Both women were "very emotional" about the ordeal and "for good reason," the sources said.

"They were p---ed because everyone’s been waiting for this big interview for two weeks now, and then it was derailed because of a false positive."

After the first test came back positive, Hostin and Navarro took a rapid test and a PCR test, which both came back negative. They took another PCR test on Saturday and the results were negative again.

Once the initial frenzy had died down, Navarro logged onto Twitter to address comments former president Donald Trump's son made in response to the initial false positive test results.

"Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of [COVID]-19 & obesity," he wrote on Twitter.

"@DonaldJTrumpJr, thanks for your concern," Navarro replied. "I don’t have COVID. Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away…assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call him for you."

