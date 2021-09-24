2 Co-hosts of 'The View' Test Positive for COVID Before Vice President Harris Appearance

"The View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID-19 minutes before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to conduct an in-studio interview Friday morning.

Joy Behar was introducing Harris when Hostin and Navarro, who had both been vaccinated, were abruptly asked to leave the set of "The View." The show then cut to a commercial break and when it returned, Behar revealed that her two co-hosts had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Okay, so, for those of you who are just tuning in, we're both sitting here now because Ana and Sunny at the last minute we realized that they tested positive for COVID. They've been taken off the show," Behar said, according to NBC News.

Harris still appeared on the show remotely from a different studio inside the ABC building.

"Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse," Harris said when she did appear on the show.

"Folks need to get vaccinated," she added.

A White House official told NBC News the vice president "had no contact with hosts prior to the show."

This was Harris' fourth appearance on the ABC talk show. The previous three occasions were all remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and took place during the 2020 presidential campaign, according to The Sun. Former President Barack Obama was the only president to appear on the show while in office, with President Joe Biden being the only sitting vice president to be on "The View."

