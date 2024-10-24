Family of Woman Allegedly Killed by Illegal Immigrant Condemns Harris

Rachel Morin's family says they are shocked Vice President Kamala Harris continues to stand by her administration’s immigration policies.

Police say Morin, a 37-year-old Maryland mother, was beaten and strangled to death in August 2023 by Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, a migrant from El Salvador with gang ties.

Hernandez reportedly entered the U.S. on three separate occasions in January and February of 2023 but was expelled without being vetted. He then was able to cross the border undetected in February 2023.

In a CNN town hall Wednesday, Harris said the administration was hoping to work with Congress and pass a bill to fix the issues at the border long-term.



She also defended the administration’s handling of immigration policies in 2022 and 2023.

"Do you wish you had done those executive orders in 2022 and 2023?" Cooper asked

"I think we did the right thing," Harris said.

Patty Morin, Rachel’s mother said he was disappointed by Harris’ response.

"Rachel didn’t get a chance at life because they failed to act," Morin said. "We cannot allow other American families to endure this same pain."

