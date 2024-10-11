Aurora Woman Who Exposed Venezuelan Gang Backing Trump

The woman from Aurora, Colorado, whose viral video exposed the dangers of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in her community, spoke during former President Donald Trump's rally Friday in the Denver suburb.

Cindy Romero captured footage in August from her doorbell camera of armed individuals allegedly with Tren de Aragua trying to break into an apartment at The Edge at Lowry complex. The video was captured shortly before a shootout at the apartment complex severely injured one person and damaged multiple cars.

Romero and her husband Edward have since moved out of the complex with the help of Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky, who spoke earlier at the rally.

"This isn't just affecting me," Romero said at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in a rally that aired live on Newsmax and was simulcast on the Newsmax2 streaming platform. "This is affecting all of you, as well. We've got to get Trump back in office. We've got to get it done.

"With Trump's help, we can take the state back over. We can make a difference. Thank you guys so much for all of your support for believing me."

After the video went viral, Democrat Colorado Gov. Jared Polis reportedly dismissed anger over Tren de Aragua taking over apartment buildings in Aurora as "imagination," even after police reports and the city's Republican Mayor Mike Coffman confirmed it was happening.

"You're very brave, Cindy," Trump said. "Thank you very much. Really a big help. And because of Cindy and others like Cindy, the radical left can't say it never happened because there we have it. And I promise you this, Cindy, that Kamala Harris' reign of terror ends the day I take the oath of office. Your community will no longer live in fear. You will once again have a protecter in the White House."

Trump has made Aurora, a 400,000-resident Denver suburb, a symbol of what he has called migrant crime that he said is a result of high levels of illegal immigration under his Harris, his Democrat rival, and President Joe Biden. Immigration is a top voter concern in the run-up to Election Day.

Later in his speech, Trump unveiled his plan to remove illegal immigrant gangs such as Tren de Aragua from the U.S. if he is elected in November. Trump called the effort "Operation Aurora," a name used he said by San Antonio police in their effort to rid the city of the Venezuelan gang. He dedicated it to the memories of Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, Laken Riley, 22, Rachel Morin, 37, "and all of the others that are dead and or mortally wounded at the hands of migrants who should never have been allowed into our country."

"To expedite the removals of these savage gangs, I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798," Trump said, referring to a portion of the Alien Sedition Acts of 1798 passed by Congress that allows the president to authorize the arrest, relocation, or deportation of any male over the age of 14 who hailed from a foreign enemy country at war with the U.S. or where any "invasion or predatory incursion is perpetrated, attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States by any foreign nation or government."

