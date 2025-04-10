Cygnal Poll: 55 Percent View Dems in Congress Unfavorably

Congressional Democrats continue to be spurned by U.S. voters across the country as they contend with President Donald Trump's tumultuous first few months back at the White House, a new Cygnal poll found.

According to the survey, 55% of American voters say they view Democrats in Congress unfavorably, which is almost 3 percentage points higher than in January and 1 percentage point higher since last month. Only 39.5% say they have a favorable view of congressional Democrats.

Both major political parties in Congress are unpopular with likely voters, but Republicans' favorability is slightly higher, at 44.4% — rising half a percentage point since March. Congressional Republicans' unfavorability fell half a point since last month, to 51.5%. That figure is up almost 2 percentage points since January, according to the poll.

Trump announced his sweeping tariffs on U.S. trading partners on April 2, which overlapped with the survey's canvassing period. Asked if the nation is headed "in the right direction" or "off on the wrong track," 43.6% said the U.S. is headed "in the right direction." Just 27.3% said the same in January.

The poll found that inflation and the economy remain at top of mind for voters, many of whom are concerned about the impact the president's tariffs will have on the cost of everyday living.

When presented with the statement, "Tariffs will raise the cost of goods in the U.S. and cause lingering inflation, which is a bad idea," 49.5% of respondents agreed. Three in 10 said they support Trump's tariffs, while 14.4% agreed with the statement, "Not sure I like the idea of tariffs, but I trust the president to do the right thing on international trade."

After panicking the global financial markets for several days, Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for most countries, with the exception of China, which he hiked to 125%. Stocks soared on that news, but fell again Thursday.

According to the survey, overall U.S. support for Israel remains strong, with the notable exception of Muslim Americans. Though only 18 respondents identified as Muslim Americans, 76% of that demographic said they believed Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack on Israel was justified compared with 17% who said it wasn't. Seven percent were unsure.

Republicans hold the executive branch as well as both chambers of Congress. However, in the House, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., often struggles to rein in a fractious conference that wields a slim 220-213 majority. On any given vote, the GOP can withstand the loss of just three Republicans if all Democrats vote in opposition.

The Cygnal poll was conducted April 1-3 and surveyed 1,500 likely 2026 general election voters. It has a margin of error of ±2.51%.