Kamala Harris Takes Steps That Fuel 2028 Speculation

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a series of public steps over the past week that Democrats view as laying the groundwork for a possible 2028 presidential campaign.

Axios reported that Harris, who kept a low profile earlier this year before launching a book tour tied to her 2024 presidential election loss, has reemerged at major party events and expanded her national presence.

Her book tour promoting "107 Days," a memoir about her brief 2024 presidential run, was extended to include stops in early 2026 in South Carolina and in cities with large Black voting populations, including Detroit, Jackson, Memphis, and Montgomery.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also attended the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting in Los Angeles, where they mingled with national and state party leaders.

During a reception, DNC Chair Ken Martin introduced Emhoff as the former second gentleman and joked that he could be a future first gentleman, according to people in attendance.

Harris delivered a speech to Democrat officials that struck a noticeably different tone than her 2024 campaign messaging, criticizing both political parties and what she described as a failed status quo.

"Both parties have failed to hold the public's trust," Harris said, adding that many voters believe the government is unable to meet their needs and are ready to force change.

She also described President Donald Trump as a "symptom" of systemic problems rather than the root cause.

Several attendees said they felt the speech generated enthusiasm, with some openly encouraging Harris to run when she referenced "the future."

Harris spokesperson Kirsten Allen said Harris plans to focus on listening to voters, assessing leadership failures, and helping shape the party's direction beyond the current political moment.

Allen added that Harris is also committed to supporting Democrat efforts to regain majorities in the House and Senate during the 2026 midterms.

Harris appeared Thursday at the United Farm Workers annual gala, where she received applause from attendees.

UFW President Teresa Romero said union members from agricultural communities were encouraged by Harris' appearance.

Other Democrats seen as potential 2028 contenders were also in Los Angeles, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, though neither addressed the full DNC meeting.

Early national polling has frequently shown Harris near the top of the Democrat primary field, though some state-level surveys have placed her behind rivals in early primary states.

She is scheduled to appear next week on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Harris posted on X, Wednesday, about expanding her book tour and hinted at remaining in the political forefront. "In 2026, we will continue to share our stories. To build community. To fight for our future.

"I'll see you out there."

Vice President JD Vance continues to be favored by many Republicans to carry the party's banner as the GOP presidential candidate in 2028.