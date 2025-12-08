Yale Youth Poll: AOC Leads Among Young Democrats for 2028

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., emerges as the clear favorite among young Democrat voters in a new Yale Youth Poll, underscoring a growing generational split within the party as Democrats search for a viable 2028 presidential standard-bearer.

The survey, released Monday, shows Ocasio-Cortez holding a double-digit lead over former Vice President Kamala Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other potential candidates among Democrats under 35.

Among voters ages 18 to 22, 30% say they would support Ocasio-Cortez if the Democratic primary were held today, while 20% back Harris and 12% favor Newsom.

Her support climbs even higher among Democrats 23 to 29, with 35% choosing the New York congresswoman, compared to 15% for Harris and 14% for Newsom.

Among those 30 to 34 years old, Ocasio-Cortez maintains a solid lead with 29%, while Newsom draws 15% and Harris follows at 14%.

Ocasio-Cortez's appeal weakens sharply among older Democrats.

Voters in their mid-30s and beyond show a clear preference for more established figures such as Harris, Newsom, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Among Democrats aged 35 to 44, Harris tops the field with 30% support, while Ocasio-Cortez falls to 25% and Newsom receives 16%.

Buttigieg, who pulls between 8% and 12% among voters under 35, remains a stronger contender with middle-aged and older Democrats than Ocasio-Cortez.

Democrats between ages 45 and 64 appear more divided, with Harris leading at 23%, followed closely by Newsom at 22%.

Buttigieg captures 15% in this group, while Ocasio-Cortez drops to 11%.

Among voters 65 and older, Newsom dominates the field with 38% support.

Buttigieg rises to 18%, Harris secures 11%, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro claims 6%, and Ocasio-Cortez trails with just 5%.

When all age groups are combined, seniors ultimately propel Newsom to the top of Democrats' overall preferences.

Twenty-five percent of registered Democrats say they would support the California governor in a 2028 primary, compared to 18% for Harris, 16% for Ocasio-Cortez, 14% for Buttigieg, and 4% for Shapiro.

The findings arrive at a moment of heightened uncertainty for Democrats, who lack a clear front-runner for the next presidential race.

No candidate has formally launched a campaign, but several high-profile figures are fueling speculation.

Newsom recently acknowledged that he would "be lying" if he claimed he wasn't considering a White House run.

Harris, who lost her 2024 bid to President Donald Trump, has also hinted at another attempt, telling the BBC she is "not done" and "possibly" could become president.

The Yale Youth Poll was conducted from Oct. 29 to Nov. 11 and surveyed 3,426 registered voters, including 1,706 under the age of 35. The margin of error is 1.7 percentage points overall and 2.4 percentage points for younger respondents.