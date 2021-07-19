Trafalgar Poll: 63% Not Confident Harris Ready to Be President

More than 60% of likely U.S. voters are not confident Vice President Kamala Harris is ready to be president, according to a new Trafalgar Group survey.

Poll participants were asked: "Based on her performance as Vice President, how confident are you that Kamala Harris is ready to be President?"

A total of 58.6% answered "not confident at all" and another 5% said "not very confident," in the survey conducted July 12-13 among 1,1161 likely voters.

Only 22.2% said they were "very confident" Harris was ready to be president, and 9.4% said they were "somewhat confident." Another 4.8% said they were not sure.

Even 42.6% of Democrats said they either were "not confident at all" (35.7%) or "not very confident" (6.9%) in Harris being ready to assume the nation's top office.

Only 38.3% of Democrats were "very confident" in Harris, according to the survey.

Not surprisingly, 83.8% of Republicans said they had no confidence Harris was ready to lead the country, and another 4.6% said they were not very confident.

Among independents and unaffiliated voters, 59.1% said they had no confidence, and only 19.1% said they were very confident Harris was ready to be chief executive.

More Democrats (39.3%) than Republicans (35.6%) responded in the Trafalgar poll.

More than 63% of the poll respondents were 45 years old or older, and 71.2% were caucasian. Blacks (12.3%), Hispanics (11.5%), and Asians (3.9%) also took part in the survey.

In mid-May, a McLaughlin poll found that former President Donald Trump defeats Harris head-to-head, something made more significant by nearly two-thirds of voters saying they don’t think President Joe Biden will finish his current term.

Through less than six months in office, Harris certainly has received her share of criticism. She waited three months to visit the southern border after being named to take charge of the immigration surge, and recent reports have said her staff suffers from low morale.

On her first foreign trip as vice president, Harris was criticized for how she handled questions about why, up to then, she hadn’t visited the southern border.

During an interview with NBC News, Harris laughed and said, "And I haven't been to Europe."

Back in Washington a few days later, Harris snapped at a Univision anchor during a remote interview.

Axios reported earlier this month that some Democrats are concerned Harris’ border stumbles and "political tone-deafness" could be disastrous for her in 2024 should she choose to run for president.

One liberal operative told Axios that most Democrats are thinking, "Oh, she’s [expletive deleted], maybe she shouldn't be the heir apparent."

On Sunday, Harris had a scheduled medical appointment at a Washington-area hospital, unrelated to her meeting with Texas Democrat lawmakers who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to a White House official.