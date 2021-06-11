Kamala Harris Again Annoyed at Questions About Border Visit

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to get frustrated when asked when she will visit the U.S.-Mexico border to witness the migrant surge in person.

Harris snapped at a Univision anchor during an interview performed remotely Thursday night.

"I've said I'm going to the border," Harris told anchor Ilia Calderón . "And I …"

"When are you going to the border, Vice President?" Calderón asked.

As she was speaking, Harris heard Calderón's slightly delayed question.

"I'm not finished," Harris replied along with a seemingly uncomfortable laugh. "I've said I'm going to the border. And also if we are going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border, to flee to the border. And that is the root causes.

"So my first trip as vice president of the United States was to go — in terms of a foreign trip — to Guatemala, to be on the ground there to address and to be informed of the root causes why are the people of Guatemala leaving."

"Do you have a date for your trip to the border?" Calderón asked.

"I will keep you posted," Harris said.

During a trip to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this week, Harris sat for an interview with NBC News and drew criticism for how she handled a question about having not visited the southern border since President Joe Biden tapped her to lead the effort in tackling the migration crisis.

"And I haven't been to Europe," Harris said with a laugh on NBC's "Today" show Tuesday. "And I mean, I don't understand the point that you're making. I'm not discounting the importance of the border."

Earlier in that interview, when NBC News anchor Lester Holt first asked Harris "why not visit the border," Harris evaded answering the question directly.

"Well, we are going to the border," Harris said. "We have to deal with what's happening at the border, there's no question about that. That's not a debatable point. But we have to understand that there's a reason people are arriving at our border and ask what is that reason and then identify the problem, so we can fix it."

After Holt again challenged Harris, asking whether she had "any plans to visit the border," the vice president replied: "At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We've been to the border. So this whole thing about the border, we've been to the border. We've been to the border."

The Biden administration’s undoing of former President Donald Trump’s border policies has prompted a flood of Central American and Mexican illegal migrants at the U.S. border, including thousands of unaccompanied children.

Harris has said her role in addressing the immigration crisis is to examine and address the root causes, and that she does not need to visit because Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is overseeing the day-to-day situation , according to the Washington Examiner.