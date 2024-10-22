Trump to Appear on Popular Joe Rogan Podcast

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will participate in an interview on Friday with popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who has tens of millions of listeners.

Two campaign officials said Trump will travel to Rogan's studio in Austin, Texas, for the interview.

Trump criticized Rogan in August on Truth Social, Trump's social media platform, after the podcaster praised then-independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. Kennedy has since pulled out of the race and endorsed Trump. Trump later called Rogan a "good guy."

Trump's opponent in the Nov. 5 election, Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, has been considering doing an interview with Rogan to try to expand her appeal to male voters.

Spotify said in March that "The Joe Rogan Experience" had 14.5 million followers. This was almost triple the platform's second most popular program. Rogan also has more than 19 million followers on Instagram and 17 million followers on YouTube.

A poll by YouGov last year found that 81% of his listeners are male and 56% are under 35 years old, a similar demographic that tends to support Trump over Harris.