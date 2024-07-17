VP Harris Condemns 'Cowardly' Trump Assassination Attempt

Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign event on Wednesday, The Hill reported.

"I will say a few words about the attempt on the life of former President Trump over the weekend," Harris said.

On Saturday, Trump survived a potential assassin's bullet by mere centimeters when it pierced his ear after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man shot at the president, according to the FBI.

"As we all know, it was a heinous, horrible, and cowardly act. My husband, Doug [Emhoff], and I are thankful he was not seriously injured," Harris continued. "That day, as soon as we saw what was happening, we said a prayer for his well-being, and our thoughts immediately turned to Melania [Trump], who we have met, and their family."

Rounds were fired from the roof of a nearby building, killing bystander Corey Comperatore and injuring two others.

"Our heart goes out to the family of Corey Comperatore, a true hero, who died protecting his family," Harris said, referencing a man who was killed in the Saturday shooting at the rally. "And Doug and I, of course, are holding them close in our hearts. We are also wishing those who were critically injured that day a swift and full recovery."

"We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting," she said in an official statement.