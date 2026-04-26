Rasmussen Poll: Vets Say Trump Stronger Commander

A majority of military veterans said President Donald Trump is a stronger commander in chief than most recent U.S. presidents, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey.

The Rasmussen poll found that while the broader electorate remains divided, those with firsthand military experience are far more supportive of Trump's leadership.

Among current or former service members, 52% said Trump is a stronger commander in chief compared to recent presidents.

Overall, 43% of likely U.S. voters said Trump was stronger in the role, while 44% said he is weaker, and 8% said he is about the same.

The numbers mark a sharp contrast with former President Joe Biden, who drew significantly weaker marks on military leadership in prior surveys.

The results highlight a consistent trend: Americans with military backgrounds tend to view Trump's approach to national defense more favorably.

Four years ago, Rasmussen found that 64% of veterans said Biden was a weaker commander in chief, underscoring ongoing skepticism toward Democrat leadership on military issues.

Conducted April 19–21 among 1,080 likely voters, with a margin of sampling error of +/-3 percentage points, the Rasmussen survey also revealed strong partisan divides.

Nearly seven in 10 Republicans said Trump is a stronger commander in chief, compared to just 22% of Democrats. Among independent voters, 38% agreed Trump is stronger.

Demographic differences were also evident.

Men were more likely than women to view Trump favorably on military leadership, and older voters, who are more likely to have served, expressed stronger support than younger Americans.

Support for Trump's military leadership was also notable among Hispanic voters, with nearly half saying he is stronger than most recent presidents.

The findings come as national security and military readiness remain key issues for voters, particularly amid the war in Iran and ongoing debates over defense spending and border security.

For many conservatives, the Rasmussen poll reinforces the view that Trump's policies and leadership style command respect among those who have served, even as political divisions persist among the broader electorate.