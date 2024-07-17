Photographers Fear Bleeding Trump Pictures 'Free PR'

While much of the United States was captivated by the now iconic photos of former President Donald Trump moments after surviving an assassination attempt, media photographers are concerned the images will be used for "propaganda," Axios has reported.

On Saturday, Trump survived a potential assassin's bullet by centimeters when it pierced his ear after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man allegedly shot at the president, according to the FBI. Several rounds were fired from the roof of a nearby building killing bystander Corey Comperatore and injuring two others.

Three photos emerged seconds after Trump rose surrounded by Secret Service agents. In newsroom circles they are known as the "Evan photo" by the Associated Press' Evan Vucci, the "Anna Photo" by Getty's Anna Moneymaker, and the "the bullet photo" by the New York Times' Doug Mills.

The photos rapidly spread throughout the world showing Trump standing triumphantly, fist raised and blood streaming down the side of his face. Many photographers in the media see the heroic images as problematic, labeling them "free PR" for the Trump campaign.

"The amount that publications have been using Evan's photo is kind of free PR for Trump in a way, and it's dangerous for media organizations to keep sharing that photo despite how good it is," a photo editor and photographer told Axios.

Another photographer who has freelanced for major media publications told the outlet that they were worried the photographs would become a "propaganda machine" with the images making Trump "a martyr."

Said another freelance photographer, "no one was talking about how these photos could impact public perception in the rush to get it out."

All of the photographers and editors chose to remain anonymous out of fear of losing work.