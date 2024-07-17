Eric Trump: Dad Has 'Nice Flesh Wound,' No Stitches

Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, said his father has a "nice flesh wound" but no stitches after being shot in the ear during a failed assassination attempt Saturday.

Speaking from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Eric Trump told CBS that his father called the wound "the greatest earache he's ever had."

"He was millimeters away from having his life expunged ... I'm sure the ear doesn't feel well," the former president's son added.

On Tuesday, Eric Trump told CBS that Trump's hearing is fine and he is "in great spirits."

Trump was less than 10 minutes into his speech at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he was seen touching his ear and taking cover behind the podium as shots rang out.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, grazed the former president's ear and killed former fire chief Corey Comperatore, 50, who died shielding his family from the gunfire.

Two other rallygoers were critically injured before Crooks was fatally shot by authorities.

Once Secret Service agents surrounded Trump and helped him to his feet, they shielded him as he made his way off stage with blood streaming down his face.

A large bandage concealed the former president's injury during his appearances at the convention on Monday and Tuesday.

In a post on Truth Social Saturday night, Trump said he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part" of his right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," he said. "Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, who served as Trump's physician in the White House, told The New York Times that "the bullet took a little bit off the top of his ear in an area that, just by nature, bleeds like crazy."

The Times reported that Jackson replaced Trump's ear dressing on the flight to Milwaukee on Sunday.

"The dressing's bulked up a bit because you need a bit of absorbent," Jackson said. "You don't want to be walking around with bloody gauze on his ear."

In a show of support for Trump, some convention attendees have taken to wearing ear bandages, CBS reported.

"This is the newest fashion trend," Joe Neglia, a Tempe, Arizona, delegate told the outlet Tuesday night. "I'm getting this going. Everybody in the world's going to be wearing these pretty soon. It's the latest thing."