WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | campaign | cedric richmond | supporters | election | party | address

Campaign Official: Harris Will Not Address Supporters

cedric richmond looks on
Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee, walking out to address supporters at a campaign watch party for Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Wednesday, Nov. 6, on the campus of Howard University. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 01:54 AM EST

A co-chair of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign announced to supporters gathered at an election watch party that their nominee would not address them until later Wednesday.

Cedric Richmond made a short statement to Harris supporters at Howard University early Wednesday morning.

"We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted. That every voice has spoken. So you won't hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow," Richmond said.

Harris supporters still in attendance at Howard dispersed soon after Richmond's announcement, according to reports.

Richmond's announcement came after both North Carolina and Georgia were called for Republican nominee Donald Trump and with Harris lagging behind in Pennsylvania and all three so-called Blue Wall states. A loss in Pennsylvania alone would ostensibly deal a fatal blow to her election chances should Trump hang on there.

Trump was leading Harris by 3.3 points in Pennsylvania with 90% of the precincts reporting. He was also leading in Michigan by less than 2 points and Wisconsin by more than 4 points.

Decision Desk HQ gave Trump a 94% chance of winning the election at the time of Richmond's announcement.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A co-chair of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign announced to supporters gathered at an election watch party that their nominee would not address them until later Wednesday.
kamala harris, campaign, cedric richmond, supporters, election, party, address
210
2024-54-06
Wednesday, 06 November 2024 01:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved