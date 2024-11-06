Campaign Official: Harris Will Not Address Supporters

A co-chair of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign announced to supporters gathered at an election watch party that their nominee would not address them until later Wednesday.

Cedric Richmond made a short statement to Harris supporters at Howard University early Wednesday morning.

"We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted. That every voice has spoken. So you won't hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow," Richmond said.

Harris supporters still in attendance at Howard dispersed soon after Richmond's announcement, according to reports.

Richmond's announcement came after both North Carolina and Georgia were called for Republican nominee Donald Trump and with Harris lagging behind in Pennsylvania and all three so-called Blue Wall states. A loss in Pennsylvania alone would ostensibly deal a fatal blow to her election chances should Trump hang on there.

Trump was leading Harris by 3.3 points in Pennsylvania with 90% of the precincts reporting. He was also leading in Michigan by less than 2 points and Wisconsin by more than 4 points.

Decision Desk HQ gave Trump a 94% chance of winning the election at the time of Richmond's announcement.