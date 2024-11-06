Trump Wins Maine's 2nd District, Giving Him 1 More Electoral Vote

Former President Donald Trump won Maine's 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday, securing one of the state's four electoral votes. Trump's victory in the more rural, conservative-leaning district continued a recent trend; he also won the district in 2016 and 2020, while the rest of the state went to Democrats.

Maine is one of only two states that splits its electoral votes by district rather than awarding all to the statewide winner. Vice President Kamala Harris claimed three votes while Trump took one.

Trump had 56% of the vote versus Harris' 42.3% when the race was called for him.

While the 2nd District was lightly polled before Election Day, analysts predicted it would likely go to Trump, who has a solid base there. Harris, however, maintained a strong lead in southern Maine, with more suburban areas generally moving away from Republicans since Trump's rise.

Trump's win in the district could come into play if the election comes down to a difference of just a few electoral votes.