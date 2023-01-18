VP Harris to Speak Sunday in Florida for Roe v. Wade 50th

Roe v. Wade is now overruled and no longer Supreme Court precedent as of last June, but that fact is not stopping Vice President Kamala Harris from celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Harris will travel Sunday to Florida, perhaps shooting a 2024 presidential campaign salvo in the state that is led by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, and where former President Donald Trump calls home.

"The vice president will push for national legislation to protect reproductive rights, and she will draw contrast between the Republicans' extreme approach to reproductive health and that of the Biden-Harris administration," a White House official told The Hill.

Trump has been a leading proponent of the fight to deliver abortion law authority back to the states, appointing three conservative justices that were instrumental in overruling Roe v. Wade's.

DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion restriction in Florida last year.

Democrats in the past Congress were unable to codify the overruled Roe v. Wade precedent into U.S. law, and with Republicans holding a 222-213 majority in the House, abortion law is likely to remain where the U.S. Supreme Court constitutionally sent it back to: the states.

Democrats in the House last week refused to back a House GOP-passed bill (220-210) that required healthcare for babies born after a failed abortion attempt.

Also, a House GOP-passed bill (222-209) that condemned violence against women's healthcare facilities that sought to assist women in avoiding ending the lives of their babies drew no support from House Democrats.