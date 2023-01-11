Rep. Mike Johnson to Newsmax: Bill Punishing Pro-Life Attacks 'Long Overdue'

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., had reason to celebrate during his Wednesday appearance on Newsmax, since it came shortly after the House passed a resolution condemning the 78 attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and more than 100 reported attacks on conservative churches and organizations over the past year — by a 222-208 vote (including all 219 Republicans).

And now comes the hard part, Johnson said, in terms of getting the measure through the Democrat-controlled Senate.

"This [legislation] is long overdue. ... There was a wave of violence against pregnancy centers and pro-life churches and organizations," Johnson told Newsmax while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

Johnson said pro-life entities have been vandalized, threatened, and intimidated since last May, after Politico leaked a majority draft opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, regarding the possible rescinding of Roe v. Wade, which had legalized abortion in America for 49 years (1973-2022).

A month later, the Supreme Court overturned Roe by a 5-4 vote.

"Up until today, nothing had been done about [the attacks]," said Johnson, who admonished the FBI and Biden White House for not forging any substantive investigations into the matters.

"We're calling upon the administration and President [Joe] Biden himself to take a stand against this. We can't allow it," said Johnson. "This action was a long time coming, and we hope our colleagues in the Senate will [feel] the same."

The Louisiana Republican said there are more than 2,700 pregnancy centers "doing invaluable work" around the country, serving millions of people every year.

Yet, Johnson said, "it's telling" that only three House Democrats went along with the GOP bill on Wednesday.

"Who would be against something that helps women and protects children through the pregnancy? It's a common-sense, rather simple resolution," said Johnson, while adding that Republicans "have the majority in the House, and we're going to stick to together for the sanctity of life. That's who we are as a party. And this is what we should be as a country."

