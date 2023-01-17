Last Week House Democrats Displayed Their True Colors

The 118th Congress was off and running last Wednesday when the House approved two measures with little Democratic support. Although they have little chance of survival in the Democratic-controlled Senate, they illustrate what distinguishes the two parties.

H.Con.Res.3, was simply a resolution condemning violence committed against churches, pro-life groups, and crisis pregnancy centers.

CatholicVote reported that 78 pro-life groups and crisis pregnancy centers and 115 Catholic Churches have been attacked and vandalized since the leak of the decision striking down Roe v. Wade.

Everyone’s against violence, right? Not according to Democrats.

Only three Democrats condemned the attacks, versus 208 who thought the violence was just fine.

Rep. Aryanna Pressley, a “squad” member and Massachusetts Democrat, was one of those voting “nay.”

"Abortion care is health care,” she told CNN. “I needed to go on the record to make plain that [Republicans] were seeking to legitimize crisis pregnancy centers, which are shams, which seek to coerce, misinform & dissuade individuals seeking abortion care.”

Even if crisis pregnancy centers were the “sham” Pressley claims them to be, civilized society condemns the use of violence as a response.

The second measure approved Wednesday was H.R. 26, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. It would end the practice of killing infants who survive abortions. It would also penalize physicians who either kill an infant born alive following a botched abortion or who allow the newborn to die from lack of care.

Former House Speaker and avowed “devout Catholic” Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reportedly blocked similar bills in the House some 80 times.

Like the companion bill, this measure received almost no Democratic support, and the reasons they offered for casting their “nay” votes were generally nonsensical, beginning with Rep. Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat.

“The problem with this bill is that it endangers some infants [born alive] by stating that that infant must immediately be brought to the hospital,” he argued.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, another Democrat, this one from Illinois, offered a similar reason.

The bill "requires immediately taking a struggling baby to a hospital,” she noted. “That hospital could be hours away and could be detrimental to the life of that baby."

So the argument, made by pro-abortion lawmakers, is that the newborn’s life may be placed in jeopardy by sending it to the hospital?

The pro-life news outlet LifeNews offered Democrats a shorter version of that reasonong: “We can't kill babies if you take them to the hospital,” they tweeted.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader and a New York Democrat, offered an even more ridiculous explanation. Apparently, he believes the GOP is forcing Americans to engage in sexual relations.

He claimed that Republicans are trying to "impose government-mandated pregnancies on the American people.”

Without much surprise, mainstream media outlets assisted Democrat lawmakers all they could.

Yahoo News reported that “House Republicans quickly embrace 2 new anti-abortion measures.”

Clearly the resolution condemning attacks on crisis pregnancy centers has nothing to do with abortion — it’s anti-violence and anti-vandalization.

And the “born-alive protection” bill has nothing to do with limiting abortion either. It only requires physicians to protect a life that survives an abortion. Protecting life is what physicians are supposed to do.

On that last point, MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell felt the need to correct a reporter for using the term “pro-life” Thursday.

"Let me just interrupt and say that pro-life is a term that they — an entire group wants to use — but that's not an accurate description,” she said.

But actually, pro-life is the perfect description for all conservative positions:

When they’re pro-law and order, they’re pro-life of crime victims

When they’re pro-border security they’re pro-life of not just Americans but also that of immigrants who are beaten, raped and murdered during their trek to the United States

When they’re pro-right to keep and bear arms, they’re pro-life to protect themselves and their loved ones

On Wednesday, the day House Republicans passed the two bills, the Democratic Women’s Caucus dressed in white to demonstrate their “collective resistance to the extreme MAGA Republicans' anti-abortion agenda.”

They should have thought through that decision. Two days later The Babylon Bee ran this headline: “Democratic Women’s Caucus Wears Matching White Butcher Coats In Support Of Abortion.”

Although intended as satire, it had the clear ring of truth. The opposite of pro-life is pro-death. That’s the Democratic Party: Pro-crime, pro-drugs, pro-criminal, pro-abortion.

Pro-death.