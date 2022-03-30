McConnell: Dems 'Bullying' Justice Thomas on Recusal, Impeachment

Democrats "are trying to openly bully" the Supreme Court, a violation of judicial independence, in their calls for Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from ruling on constitutional election challenge issues, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

"All nine justices deserve total independence as they approach every judicial decision they make," McConnell said. "This clumsy bullying from the political branches is really beyond the pale.

"Justice Thomas is exemplary jurist, who holds model fidelity to the rule of law for more than 30 years and counting. I hope that all of these justices don't give any of the radical left's various pressure campaigns a minute's thought."

McConnell blasted Democrats for having "gone of the rails" on their "maximum pressure campaigns," including the push for Justice Stephen Breyer to retire before he was ready to make his own announcement.

Democrats have long targeted Thomas, a Black conservative on the court who famously denounced a "high-profile public lynching" in his confirmation hearing under Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Joe Biden.

"In the last few days, the latest chapter, the left's quest to delegitimize the Supreme Court found its latest outlet," McConnell told the Senate, rebuking Democrats' "tired, old tactics."

"This time it's a coordinated effort to nullify the presence of Justice Clarence Thomas on the court. The far left wants another crack at what they tried and failed to do way back in 1991.

"Washington Democrats are now trying to bully this exemplary judge of 30-plus years out of an entire legal subject or off the court altogether. Far left House members are talking about dusting off their party's impeachment addiction for the third consecutive year."

Calls for Thomas' resignation come over his wife's concern about election integrity, backing former President Donald Trump's seeking to debate certification of Biden's Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

"They're boasting about how they've bullied their senior leadership into impeachment in the past," McConnell lamented. "Make no mistake: This performative outrage is not in earnest. This is a political hit, part of liberals' years-long quest to delegitimize the court — all because our laws and Constitution occasionally inconvenience the Democrats' radical agenda."