Pelosi Slams Justice Thomas and Wife

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has joined other members of her caucus in lambasting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The New Yorker and New York Times Magazine has accused Thomas' wife, Ginni, of playing a role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

"Speaker Pelosi fired up in caucus about Justice Thomas: 'It's up to an individual justice to decide to recuse himself if his wife is participating in a coup,' " Punchbowl News Managing Editor Heather Caygle tweeted.

"It's up to the justices to hold themselves accountable, aren't even subject to same disclosure rules as Congress."

Earlier Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called on Justice Thomas to resign or face impeachment for what she depicted as a pattern of ethical breaches.

"Clarence Thomas should resign," she tweeted. "If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment."

"I frankly think it's time for Justice Thomas to resign," said Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., who sits on the House Judiciary panel, Politico reported.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the No. 2 Senate Democrat and chair of the Judiciary Committee, said Monday that Thomas should recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Durbin said Ginni Thomas' involvement "really creates an obvious conflict" for her husband on Jan. 6-related cases, The Hill reported.

Ginni Thomas told The Washington Free Beacon that she did attend the Jan. 6 rally, but got cold and left early.

The Ginni Thomas controversy has fed into Democrats' obsession with Jan. 6.

The Jan 6 select committee — comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — voted unanimously Monday to seek "contempt of Congress" charges against Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, and Daniel Scavino, who was a Trump deputy chief of staff.